Islamabad (Pakistan): A strong earthquake has rattled Pakistan’s capital Islamabad and other parts of the country killing at least two people, while light tremors were felt in parts of the national capital Delhi and NCR on Tuesday night. Some reports also claimed that the tremors were felt in Srinagar as well.

Residents in Pakistan's capital Tuesday fled their homes as walls started swaying and the quake was felt across the country. Pakistan's meteorological office said the earthquake was a magnitude of 7.7. The roughly estimated time of the earthquake has been reported to be around 10:20 pm. There were no immediate reports of damages or injuries.

International Human Rights Foundation took to Twitter to notify about the tremors felt in various geographical locations of the southeast Asian countries, further laying down the do's and dont's during the calamity. "A major earthquake measuring at least 7.7 on the Richter scale has occurred in South Asia. 1. Remain calm. 2. Follow the instructions of the authorities. 3. Make sure that you and your family are well. 4. Try to help other people who may need help. 5. Stay away from buildings," the official Twitter post of the International Human Rights Foundation read.

The National Centre for Seismology took to Twitter to post about the impacts of the earthquake in Afghanistan. "National Center for Seismology "Earthquake of Magnitude: 6.6, Occurred on 21-03-2023, 22:17:27 IST, Lat: 36.09 & Long: 71.35, Depth: 156 Km, Location: 133km SSE of Fayzabad, Afghanistan," the tweet read.

Several Pakistani residents also took to Twitter to post videos of the earthquake. In the video, people can be seen gathering at open spaces as they emptied their residential buildings. Some of them claimed that the objects in their houses had started falling as the land and the walls rattles.

Meanwhile, Delhi and NCR residents also took to Twitter to post videos of objects rattlings as the earthquake shook the land. Several offices were emptied as employees were asked to vacate the building. Reports claimed that the earthquake also affected several other neighboring countries including Afghanistan, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, China, Afghanistan, and Kyrgyzstan.