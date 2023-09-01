Hyderabad: In a world driven by digital communication, the charm of handwritten letters still holds a special place. As September 1st marks World Letter Writing Day, it urges individuals worldwide to take a step back from their screens to honor the art of penning personal connections. This annual observance encourages people to embrace the beauty of handwritten correspondence and rekindle the sentiment of receiving a physical letter.

For hundreds of years communication took place through just a couple of ways, you either sit down and have a conversation with someone or you write your thoughts and feelings down on a letter and had it delivered to them by courier. The nature of letters made them incredibly intimate, as each carried the indelible mark of its creator. Everything from the subtle scents of your home and perfume, to snippings from your garden could be included in a mailed letter.

History of World Letter Writing Day:

World Letter Writing Day was founded by Australian author, artist, and photographer Richard Simpkin, in 2014. During the late 1990s, Richard used to write letters to those he considered to be an Australian legend and also received responses. In 2005, he penned down his experience of writing letters in a book 'Australian Legends'.To further honor handwritten letters, he created a day dedicated to writing letters.

Significance of Letter Writing Day:

In the digital age of text and e-mail, Letter Writing Day is marked to pay tribute and celebrate the age-old form of communication. It gives an opportunity to reconnect with people with whom you have lost touch over time.It also helps you to properly think about what you are writing, unlike responding instantly by sending texts and e-mails.

Here are some great reasons to write a letter:

It’s a thoughtful way to communicate with those you love. The receiver may treasure your letter for years to come. People who write letters of gratitude feel happier and more satisfied with life. It’s a great way to strengthen a friendship, marriage, or other meaningful relationship. It can help someone better understand your perspective or position on a certain topic. Your older friends and relatives will cherish this traditional form of communication. If you have beautiful handwriting, it’s a way to show off your penmanship skills.

One more reason to write a letter instead of a text or e-mail is that it forces you to really think about what you’re writing. Far too often, we hurriedly send texts and e-mails without really thinking about the impact our words have on the receiver. With a handwritten letter, you are forced to be more careful with the words you choose.

If you have never written a letter, all you need to know is the parts it should include. These parts include the date, a greeting, the body, a closing, and your signature.

World Letter Writing Day Facts

Writing letters reduces stress:Writing allows you to structure your thoughts and enter a mindset that promotes deep thinking. Origins of the term ‘pen pal’:In 1931, the Oxford English Dictionary included the term “pen pal” in its list of words and definitions. Letters by Charles Darwin:Charles Darwin had a close friendship with Joseph Dalton Hooker, and during their time together, Darwin sent around one thousand letters to his friend.

Why World Letter Writing Day?

A. Letter writing is a lost art:With the advent of emails, text messages, and instant messaging systems, many people have forgotten how rewarding it can be to write a letter by hand. World Letter Writing Day celebrates this lost form of communication and encourages us to pick up the pen and start writing!

B. It's a meaningful way to stay in touch:When you take the time to write a letter, you show your friends and family that you are truly thinking of them. A hand written missive says so much more than an impersonal email or text message. The gesture speaks volumes about the importance of those relationships!

C. It helps keep important memories alive:Writing letters can also be great way to preserve important memories. Having physical copies of your correspondence allows you to go back in time and relive the special moments that made up your life. On World Letter Writing Day, make sure you take the time to read some of your old notes and reminisce - it will bring a smile to your face.

As we commemorate World Letter Writing Day, let us take a moment to appreciate the power of the handwritten word. In a world dominated by quick and convenient digital communication, the act of writing a letter stands as a testament to our human desire for meaningful connections and lasting memories.