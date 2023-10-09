New Delhi : The Supreme Court Monday directed all state information commissions (SICs) to conduct hearings through hybrid modes, while emphasizing that technology isn't an option but imperative for amplifying access to justice.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and comprising justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra said: “it is necessary that SICs across the country must provide hybrid modes of hearing to all litigants for hearing the complaints and appeals. All SICs must provide an option for availing hybrid mode of hearing, which shall be at discretion of the applicant….”.

The bench said "we also direct all SICs must ensure that e-filing of complaints and appeals in a streamline manner to every litigant" and “all state and central ministries shall take steps with in a period of one month from the date of this order to compile the email of the address of the central state PIOs which shall be furnished to the CIC and all SICs”.

The apex court noted that the Right to Information (RTI) Act provides that all citizens shall have right to information and section 4 specifies the obligations of public authorities. The bench said the Centre Information Commission (CIC) conducts its proceedings in a hybrid manner and this ensures ease of access to citizens in pursuing complaints and appeals under RTI Act.

The Chief Justice said however, it appears that there is a variation in practice followed across different states and stressed that the use of technology is no longer an option. He said technology has a potential to ensure access to justice by obviating the need for citizens to travel long distances.

The top court was hearing a PIL by Kishan Chand Jain seeking a direction for the SICs to hear complaints and second appeals by giving options of both physical and virtual hearings through digital platforms.