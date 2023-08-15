New Delhi: The Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud on Tuesday said there is a plan to physically expand the Supreme Court by constructing a new building which will house 27 additional courtrooms, registrar courtrooms, and adequate facilities for lawyers and litigants.

"The new building will reflect constitutional aspirations and beliefs and priorities of the Indian people in addition to providing a space which facilitates access to justice," he said.

The Chief Justice was speaking at Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) Independence Day celebrations. The Chief Justice said that the plan to expand Supreme Court will be in two phases and a new building will have 27 additional courtrooms, four registrar courts, and adequate facilities for lawyers and litigants, while stressing on the need to overhaul judicial infrastructure on the priority basis to make the courts accessible and inclusive.

The Chief Justice said in the first phase the museum and the annex building will be demolished to construct a new building providing 15 courtrooms, library for SCBA and Supreme Court Advocates-on-Record Association (SCAORA), offices for the officials of these Bar bodies, canteen for lawyers and litigants along with women bar rooms.

The Chief Justice said the proposal has been submitted to the central government, the Department of Justice, and a detailed plan report has also been drawn up, which has also been submitted. He said in the next phase some of the existing part of the court complex will be demolished for the construction of the second part of the new building will accommodate 12 courtrooms and registrar courts, a lounge for SCBA and SCAORA.

“The new building will reflect constitutional aspirations and beliefs and priorities of the Indian people in addition to providing a space which facilitates access to justice….technology is the best tool at our disposal to eliminate the inefficiency and opacity surrounding the judicial process”, said the Chief Justice. He added, “we are implementing the phase 3 of the e-courts project, which has received budgetary sanction for Rs 7,000 crore….it seeks to revolutionise by interlinking all courts throughout the country, setting up infrastructure of paperless courts, digitization of court records, setting up of advanced e-seva kendras….”.