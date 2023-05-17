New Delhi: Passengers on an Air India flight from Delhi to Sydney on Wednesday experienced severe turbulence leaving at least seven of them with 'minor sprain', according to a senior DGCA official.

The official at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said that no hospitalisation was required. Air India B787-800 aircraft VT-ANY operating flight AI-302 from Delhi-Sydney encountered severe turbulence. Air India's airport manager at Sydney arranged medical assistance on arrival and only three passengers took the medical assistance, the official added. Air India cabin crew, the DGCA official said, had provided first aid to the injured.

"During the flight seven passengers reported minor sprain. Cabin crew provided first aid with the assistance of a doctor and a nurse traveling as passengers, using an onboard first aid kit," the official said.

Responding to the incident, an Air India spokesperson said, “Air India’s flight AI302 of 16th May 2023, operating from Delhi to Sydney encountered turbulence mid-air leading to discomfort to the passengers on board. The flight landed safely in Sydney and three passengers availed of medical assistance on arrival, none of whom required hospitalisation. This onboard incident has been reported to the relevant authorities as a standard practice.”

As per reports, several passengers suffered minor injuries, including cuts, bruises and sprains, as a result of the severe turbulence. Basic medical assistance, including first aid, was promptly provided to those in need. However, due to the non-life-threatening nature of the injuries, no passengers required hospitalisation upon landing in Sydney," the official added.

Earlier this month, a scorpion stung a passenger on board an Air-India flight AI 630 that was on its way from Nagpur to Mumbai. While there are instances of live birds and rats being found on board, this was a rare instance for a passenger to be stung by a scorpion. On landing the said passenger was attended by the doctor at the airport and subsequently was treated at the hospital and discharged.

