New Delhi: The Supreme Court Wednesday declined to nix SEBI's FPI regulations, saying courts cannot enter into the domain of regulatory regime, and added that there is no ground to transfer the investigation from SEBI to SIT. The apex court said Hindenburg or any other such report can't become the basis of ordering a separate probe.

A bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud with Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra had reserved the verdict in November last year.

Reading the conclusions of the judgment, the CJI said "The power of this court to enter the regulatory framework of SEBI is limited and no valid grounds raised to direct SEBI to revoke its amendments on FPI and LODR regulations, and the regulations do not suffer from any infirmities." The bench also refused to interfere with SEBI's probe into the controversy and also declined setting up a SIT.

The apex court said the Centre and SEBI shall take into consideration the recommendations of the committee to strengthen interest of the Indian investors. The apex court said SEBI has completed investigation in 20 out of 22 matters and, taking into account the assurance of Solicitor General, “We direct the SEBI to complete the investigation in the other two cases within 3 months”.

On November 24, last year, the Supreme Court had said that it cannot see Hindenburg report, against Adani group, as ipso facto true state of affairs and due to this reason, it asked SEBI (Securities Exchange Board of India) to investigate. The apex court had stressed that there is no material to doubt SEBI’s probe and the impartiality of expert committee members, while reserving its judgment on a batch of pleas seeking court-monitored monitored investigation into the allegations made by US-based short-selling firm Hindenburg Research against the Adani group.

The apex court had observed that it will not be proper for the court to appoint an SIT to look into alleged violations of MPS norms by Adani group companies without there being evidence of lapses on part of the SEBI, which is already investigating the matter.

The bench made it clear that a probe based only on media reports and without hearing the entities impacted by its orders, cannot be ordered. The bench stressed that a statutory regulator like SEBI cannot be expected to start issuing show-cause notices on the basis of reports published by Hindenburg or by a news organisation such as Financial Times.

The apex court had constituted the expert committee in March 2023, on a batch of petitions filed by advocate Vishal Tiwari and others, to investigate the allegations made against the Adani Group in the Hindenburg Report and whether there was a regulatory failure in the same. The apex court had nominated all the members and the committee is headed by retired apex court judge, Justice Abhay Manohar Sapre.

The committee, in its report submitted in May, said the allegations of stock price manipulation or violation of MPS norms by Adani Group companies cannot be proved at this stage.