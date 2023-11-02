SC COLLEGIUM RECOMMENDS FOR APPOINTMENT OF CHIEF JUSTICES FOR 3 HIGH COURTS INCLUDING A WOMAN CJ

In a separate resolution, the collegium proposed to appoint Justice Ritu Bahri as the Chief Justice of the High Court of Uttarakhand. The collegium said she specialized in service and tax matters and during her practice of 24 years she also served as assistant advocate general, deputy advocate general, and senior deputy advocate general for the State of Haryana. “While recommending the name of Ms Justice Ritu Bahri as the Chief Justice, the collegium has also taken into consideration the fact that the High Court of Punjab and Haryana has jurisdiction over two large States and at present there is only one chief justice to represent the High Court of Punjab and Haryana from among the chief justices of the high courts. Besides, at present there is only one woman chief justice and her elevation would enhance the representation of women among the chief justices of the high courts”, said the collegium, in a resolution dated November 2.