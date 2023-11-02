The Chief Justice observed that the government being unable to dry up all cash sources of funding of political parties is not an answer or not a ground to challenge the validity of the electoral bonds scheme. Advocate Prashant Bhushan, in rejoinder submissions, argued the scheme promotes corruption, and it legalises corruption because it allows any company to anonymously give kickbacks to parties in power. Bhushan said there is considerable evidence to show almost all electoral bonds have gone to the ruling parties, in the Centre and states, and 94% of electoral bonds purchased are in the denomination of Rs 1 crore and the rest are in Rs 10 lakhs.