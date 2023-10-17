New Delhi: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Vishva Hindu Parishad on Tuesday welcomed the Supreme Court's decision on same-sex marriage. The RSS said Parliament can hold a discussion on its various aspects and take "appropriate" decisions. The right wings VHP said the court's decision to not give "homosexuals" the right to adopt a child is also a "good step".

A five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court refused to grant legal recognition to same-sex marriages earlier in the day. Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud, who was heading the bench pronouncing its verdict on 21 pleas seeking legal validation for same-sex marriages, said the court can't make law but only interpret it and it is for Parliament to change the Special Marriage Act.

"The Supreme Court's decision on same-sex marriage is worth welcoming. Our democratic parliamentary system can seriously discuss all the issues related to this and take appropriate decisions," Sunil Ambekar, Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh of the RSS, said in a post on X. Commenting on the development BJP Rajya Sabha MP and senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani said the Supreme Court judgement on same-sex marriage recognises the limits of judicial review and acknowledges that the issue lies within the domain of Parliament and the Union.

"Once the court after deep consideration held that marriage or a civil union akin to marriage was not a constitutional right but a right conferred by statute, its jurisdiction on the subject ceased," Jethmalani wrote on X. The BJP MP said that the queer community can take "great heart" from the fact that the Court in its judgement has requested the Union government to set up a high-powered committee headed by the Cabinet Secretary to examine all issues that pertain to the same-sex marriage "expeditiously" and make recommendations after considering the views of all stakeholders.

"Ball now in UOIs (Union of India's) court where it always belonged," he added. The Vishva Hindu Parishad on Tuesday welcomed the Supreme Court's refusal to grant legal recognition to same-sex marriages and said the court's decision to not give "homosexuals" the right to adopt a child is also a "good step."