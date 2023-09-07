Jakarta: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is attending the India-ASEAN summit in Jakarta, said, "Our partnership is entering fourth decade."

On his arrival at the Jakarta Convention Centre in Indonesia, PM Modi was welcomed by Indonesian President Joko Widodo at the centre.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Our history and geography unite India and ASEAN. Along with it, our shared values, regional integration, and our shared belief in peace, prosperity and a multipolar world also unite us. ASEAN is the central pillar of India's Act East Policy. India supports ASEAN's outlook on ASEAN-India centrality and Indo-pacific."

"This year's theme is ASEAN Matters: Epicentrum of Growth. ASEAN matters because here everyone's voice is heard & ASEAN is epicentrum of growth because ASEAN plays an important role in global growth...", Modi added.

PM further said, "This year's theme is ASEAN Matters: Epicentrum of Growth. ASEAN matters because here everyone's voice is heard & ASEAN is epicentrum of growth."

While recalling last year's summit, Modi said, "Last year we celebrated the India-ASEAN friendship day & gave it a form of comprehensive strategic partnership."

Upon reaching, PM Modi met the members of the Indian diaspora who gathered at the Ritz Carlton Hotel in Jakarta to welcome him amid chants of 'Vande Mataram' and 'Modi Modi'.

PM Modi will return to New Delhi from Jakarta on Thursday evening ahead of the G20 Summit, which will be held on Sept. 9 and 10.

Also read: PM Modi gets rousing welcome from Indian diaspora in Indonesia