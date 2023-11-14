PIYUSH GOYAL PAYS VISIT TO TESLA PLANT IN CALIFORNIA ELON MUSK APOLOGISES TO UNION MINISTER FOR HIS ABSENCE

Hyderabad: Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal visited the electric car manufacturing giant Tesla plant. He inspected the production of electric cars on Tuesday in Fremont, California. He revealed about this visit on X (formerly Twitter). But during his visit, the head of Tesla, Elon Musk, was not seen with the minister. Meanwhile, Musk tendered an apology to Goyal for his absence.

"Visited Tesla's manufacturing facility in Fremont. It was a pleasure to see Indian engineers and financial experts working in senior positions at this centre. Their contribution to Tesla's amazing journey is immense. Tesla is proud to see the increasing importance of spare parts supply from India in the supply chain. Missing Musk on this tour. Piyush Goyal posted the pictures of his trip saying, "He should get well soon".

Musk responded to the minister's tweet. "We are honoured to have you visit Tesla. I apologize for not being able to come to California today. I look forward to meeting you soon," the tech giant wrote on social media. This visit has gained importance at a time when there are reports that Tesla electric cars, which are very popular all over the world, are likely to hit Indian roads soon.