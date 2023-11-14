Piyush Goyal pays visit to Tesla plant in California; Elon Musk apologises to Union Minister for his absence
Published: 2 hours ago
Hyderabad: Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal visited the electric car manufacturing giant Tesla plant. He inspected the production of electric cars on Tuesday in Fremont, California. He revealed about this visit on X (formerly Twitter). But during his visit, the head of Tesla, Elon Musk, was not seen with the minister. Meanwhile, Musk tendered an apology to Goyal for his absence.
"Visited Tesla's manufacturing facility in Fremont. It was a pleasure to see Indian engineers and financial experts working in senior positions at this centre. Their contribution to Tesla's amazing journey is immense. Tesla is proud to see the increasing importance of spare parts supply from India in the supply chain. Missing Musk on this tour. Piyush Goyal posted the pictures of his trip saying, "He should get well soon".
Visited @Tesla’s state of the art manufacturing facility at Fremont, California.— Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) November 14, 2023
Extremely delighted to see talented Indian engineers & finance professionals working at Senior positions and contributing to Tesla’s remarkable journey to transform mobility.
Musk responded to the minister's tweet. "We are honoured to have you visit Tesla. I apologize for not being able to come to California today. I look forward to meeting you soon," the tech giant wrote on social media. This visit has gained importance at a time when there are reports that Tesla electric cars, which are very popular all over the world, are likely to hit Indian roads soon.
Elon Musk met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to America this June. He revealed that they are interested in making significant investments in India. It is reported that Goyal-Musk will meet during the latest visit where they will mainly discuss setting up of factories in India, domestic procurement of equipment and setting up of charging infrastructure.