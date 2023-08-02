On Day 10 of the Monsoon Session of the Parliament, the Lok Sabha will take up the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 for discussion. The Bill seeks to replace the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023 which was promulgated on May this year. In Rajya Sabha, three bills including the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2023 will be considered for passage.

10.42 am

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha when asked bout the support extended to the government by the BJD and YSRCP to back the Delhi Services Bill in Parliament said the parties might have taken the decision due to compulsions. "They (BJD & YSRCP) must have taken this decision due to some compulsions...Those who will support this bill will be remembered as anti-national...We will fight to save the Constitution of India," Chadha says.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha when asked bout the support extended to the government by the BJD and YSRCP to back the Delhi Services Bill in Parliament said the parties might have taken the decision due to compulsions. "They (BJD & YSRCP) must have taken this decision due to some compulsions...Those who will support this bill will be remembered as anti-national...We will fight to save the Constitution of India," Chadha says. 10.30 am

Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2023 and Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2023 are among three Bills listed for the legislative business in the Rajya Sabha for consideration and passage on Wednesday. Besides the two Bills, Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill, 2023 is also listed in the Upper House for its passage.