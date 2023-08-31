Mumbai: The all important third meeting of the INDIA alliance will start today with 63 representatives of 28 Opposition parties taking part in it.

The meeting to be held at Hotel Grand Hyatt in suburban Vakola is being hosted by Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) and the meeting will begin with a dinner hosted by Shiv Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray.

This is the third meeting of the INDIA alliance, which has decided to unitedly fight the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, and take on the Narendra Modi led regime. The first meeting was held in Patna, Bihar and was hosted by Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar.

The second meeting was hosted by Congress in Bengaluru where it was decided to name the bloc as INDIA, an acronym given by former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi.

While the Bengaluru meeting was attended by 26 political parties, a day before the meeting Nationalist Congress Party supremo Sharad Pawar announced that 28 Opposition parties would take part in the Mumbai meeting.

An array of leaders including Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, former Congress presidents Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, Congress leaders Milind Deora, Ashok Chavan, Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee chief Nana Patole, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, his daughter and NCP working president Supriya Sule, Shiv Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray, Shiv Sena UBT leaders Aaditya Thackeray, Sanjay Raut, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin among others will be attending the meeting.

Leaders from across the country including Rashtriya Janata Dal chief and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, Trinamool Congress chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, National Congress chief Farooq Abdullah among others have already arrived in the megacity for the crucial meeting.

Mamata who met Uddhav Thackeray at the latter's residence on Wednesday, tied 'Rakhi' to him.

It is likely that a discussion on the seat sharing for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and on who would be the Convenor of the INDIA alliance will be decided during the two day meeting, following which the leaders are expected to brief the press.

Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav, DMK leaders, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, JDU leaders including Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar are expected to attend the meeting in person.

Mumbai, India's financial capital and Maharashtra's capital is thus all set to host the meeting.