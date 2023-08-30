INDIA ALLIANCE TO DISCUSS ONE FLAG ONE LOGO FORMULA IN MUMBAI MEETING

Patna: The INDIA alliance will contest 2024 general elections on one flag one symbol across the country. JDU's chief spokesperson Neeraj Kumar said the two-day meet of INDIA alliance to be held in Mumbai on August 31 and September 1 will also decide on other modalities such as ticket distribution finalisation of chief coordinator and other coordinators name besides some other factors.

"One flag and one symbol will send a positive message across the country and there will be no confusion among the common people about the alliance. If all the opposition parties unite under one flag and one symbol and contest the elections, the result will be unpredictable. This will increase the Bharatiya Janata Party's proble," Kumar said.

He said the third meeting is going to decide the direction of the politics in the country. INDIA is scouting for the till now elusive convenor. If sources are to be believed, this meeting has been called to send the message of unity across the spectrum to for taking on the might of NDA. "A coordinator is much needed. However, RJD supremo Lalu Yadav has spoken of becoming more than one convenor. This can also be discussed," a source said.

The alliance will select a chief coordinator and more than one coordinator from different zones. Since Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has worked hard to give a tangible form to the opposition unity, it is believed that Nitish Kumar can be made the chief convener. However, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar apparently showed his unwillingness to take any position in the alliance. Despite this, more than one convener can be appointed in the meeting, sources added.

INDIA alliance will also appoint leaders leaders from different regions. At the Mumbai meet, it will also be decided which ally will contest in the Lok Sabha elections and how many seats will be allotted to respective allies. The leaders of INDIA alliance will hold a special discussion so that the proper distribution of seats can be ensured.