OMAN IS MOST IMPORTANT STRATEGIC PARTNER OF INDIA IN WEST ASIA VISIT OF SULTAN WILL FURTHER ENRICH TIES SAYS EXPERT

New Delhi: The Head of State of the Sultanate of Oman, Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, will come to India for a state visit on December 15, along with a high-level delegation of senior ministers and officials. Oman's Sultan will arrive in Delhi to bolster Oman-India ties. The experts have viewed his visit as a significant one because his visit would not only further enrich ties, but will enable the exchange of views on the ongoing regional crisis.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, India's former ambassador Anil Trigunayat, who has worked in the Economic, West Asia and North Africa and Consular Divisions of the Ministry of External Affairs said, "Oman is one of the most important civilizational strategic partners for India in West Asia. Our relations with them have grown from strength to strength across the whole bilateral and regional spectrum".

"They are also an important IORA (Indian Ocean Rim Association). It is also a country that follows a balanced policy as a peacemaker in the region, hence, the visit would not only further enrich ties, but will enable the exchange of views on the ongoing regional crisis. Oman was a special invitee at India's G20 presidency when the Sultan could not visit for the Summit, hence, now", Trigunayat said.

Disclosing details of the visit, the Ministry of External Affairs said that at the invitation of President Droupadi Murmu, Head of State of the Sultanate of Oman, Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, will visit India for a State visit. He will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including senior Ministers and officials.

On December 15, the Sultan will hold bilateral talks with the External Affairs Minister Dr Jaishankar. On December 16, Sultan Haitham bin Tarik will be received by the President and the Prime Minister at the Rashtrapati Bhavan for a ceremonial welcome. He will hold bilateral discussions with the Prime Minister at Hyderabad House, who will also host a luncheon in his honour.

Further, former ambassador Trigunayat said Oman is a key partner country for defence and Maritime security for which several projects like Duqm ports, capacity building of defence forces, joint exercises, counter-terrorism and cyber security, space, etc are working smoothly and could be expanded in scope and content.

Notably, over the years, India-Oman security and defence ties have seen extraordinary growth. Earlier this year, India's National Security Adviser, Ajit Doval, visited Oman to strengthen strategic cooperation and security ties. During Ajit Doval's visit, he conveyed a personal message of greetings from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Sultan Haitham bin Tarik.

The Ministry of Externa Affairs has emphasised the longstanding history of friendship and cooperation between the two nations. "India and Oman share a longstanding history of friendship and cooperation, built on the foundation of mutual trust and respect, and strong people-to-people ties going back centuries. India and the Sultanate of Oman are strategic partners and the bilateral trade and investment relationship between the two nations has flourished over the years", said the MEA.

The visit will be an opportunity to explore avenues for future collaboration between India and Oman for regional stability, progress, and prosperity, added the MEA.