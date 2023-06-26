NSA AJIT DOVAL MEETS TOP LEADERSHIP OF OMAN FOCUS ON BOOSTING BILATERAL TIES

New Delhi: National Security Advisor (NSA), Ajit Doval on Monday met the top officials in Oman including Sultan Haitham bin Tarik during his visit to the Sultanate of Oman. Both sides discussed ways to bolster security ties and cooperation in technology, military matters, and mining, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

During his visit, NSA called on Sultan Haitham bin Tarik and delivered a personal message of greetings from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. NSA also held wide-ranging discussions with General Sultan bin Mohammed Al Nomani, Minister of the Royal Office, and Sayyid Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi, Foreign Minister of Oman.

The discussions enabled a high-level review of the multifaceted bilateral relations between India and the Sultanate of Oman with a focus on strengthening mutually beneficial cooperation in key areas for economic & technological development, mutual security, and regional stability. Oman's foreign minister Sayyid Badr also congratulated India for successfully hosting the G20 meetings.

Doval travelled to Oman, which is among the guest countries invited by India to be part of the G20 process this year, after accompanying Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a state visit to Egypt. The visit by NSA reflects the strong bilateral relationship between India and Oman, the importance of the Sultanate of Oman as a key partner for India in the Gulf and highlights India's commitment to strengthening its strategic partnership with Oman.

The visit provided an opportunity for high-level engagements and further cemented the strong bonds of friendship between India and the Sultanate of Oman. India has been making efforts to intensify defense cooperation with key countries in West Asia and India and Oman have been working hand to hand for security and stability in the Indian Ocean.