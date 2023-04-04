Kannur (Kerala): National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday inspected the train coaches of Alappuzha-Kannur executive train stopped at Kannur Railway station after the recent train fire incident in Kozhikode district.

The NIA team arrived in Kozhikode's Elathur and went to Kannur to inspect the coaches. Bogie numbers D1 and D2, inside which the incident happened, of Alappuzha - Kannur executive train halted at Kannur railway station were inspected.

After the incident, the two bogies were sealed by the police. A team of two officers inspected the train. A team from Railway Protection Force also accompanied the NIA team for the inspection.

Easwara Rao, Inspector General of Railway Protection Force said, "This is an unfortunate incident. We are reviewing the security gaps. We need to install CCTVs in railway coaches and smaller railway stations. We are confident of apprehending the accused." Three persons were killed and several others sustained burn injuries after an unidentified person splashed an inflammable substance inside the compartment of a moving train and set it ablaze on Sunday night, sources said.

Police have prepared a sketch of the suspect. The drawing was prepared at the Elathoor police station in Kozhikode with the help of Razak, a crucial witness in the case. Three persons were admitted to a nearby private hospital and five to Kozhikode medical college. At least three of the injured are women.

One of the injured persons has informed that an unidentified assailant splashed an inflammable substance, seemingly petrol or kerosene, and set the train on fire. There are reports that a man who resembled the one in the sketch sought treatment at the Kannur District Hospital. The Police arrived at the hospital and collected details.

The accused is learnt to have escaped after someone pulled the chain to stop the train. A search is on to find the assailant. Two railway police officers visited Noida on Tuesday morning as part of a search operation for the accused. According to the officials, the man set fire to a passenger allegedly after an argument on board the Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express train near Elathur in Kozhikode district on Sunday night. (ANI)