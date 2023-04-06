DGP Dilbag Singh speaking to reporters in Bandipora, Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh on Thursday said though the militancy in the union territory has not entirely subsided, it is on a noticeable decline. "The militancy in J-K is not over, but it is ending. The number of militants whether locals or Pakistani terrorists, is at an all-time low," the DGP said while speaking to a group of reporters in Bandipora on Thursday.

Claiming that the local youth who were pushed towards militancy, have now returned to the mainstream path, the DGP said that the youth have understood that it (militancy) is the path of destruction. "Today, they have many avenues in sports and education among other options. Many youths have taken the right path and are working towards their careers, lives and families," he said.

Expressing contentment at the fact that the police and the security forces have brought terrorism under control to a large extent, he reassured that the officials are working hard to end the remnants of terror. Answering a question on drone droppings, Singh said the security forces have taken many counter-measures on the ground to stop such incidents.

"They (drones) bring in drugs, AK47 rifles, pistols, grenades and IEDs from Pakistan. We successfully intercept them. Hundreds of such weapons have been seized, quintals of drugs have also been seized, and police and security forces have achieved many successes on that front," Singh said.

He further highlighted that drone activity has decreased, though not entirely eradicated. "Our endeavor is to stop such smuggling and action is being taken in those directions accordingly," he added. The DGP said the police have launched a special drive against drugs in every range and district of the union territory, adding that action is being taken against those involved in the narcotics trade.

"We have achieved many successes at the borders where drugs are dumped. Then the drugs are transported to various places in J-K, Punjab and other places. We have busted many such big cartels," he said. When asked about the J-K Waqf Boards' decision to hold Eid congregational prayers at the historic Eidgah this year, Singh said the divisional administration of the Kashmir valley would take a call on that.

"Everything has to be balanced here. Generally, there is no law and order problem in Srinagar and there have been no such reports in other districts as well. The last year went off peacefully. This year, so far, has also been totally peaceful," he said. Singh expressed gratitude to the people of the valley for understanding the 'conspiracies of Pakistan, its agencies, organisations and pro-Pakistan persons who used to instigate people here for stone-pelting and made them fodder for their personal and other benefits'.