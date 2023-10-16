MAHUA MOITRA GAVE BUSINESSMAN ACCESS TO HER LOK SABHA ACCOUNT CREDENTIALS NISHIKANT DUBEY IN LETTER TO IT MINISTRY

New Delhi: BJP MP Nishikant Dubey has written to the Union IT Minister and his deputy seeking an investigation of the login credentials of TMC MP Mahua Moitra's Lok Sabha account following his allegations that she took cash to ask questions in the Parliament.

Dubey, who has already written to the Lok Sabha speaker seeking an inquiry into the matter and Mahua's suspension from the House, also wrote to Union IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and his deputy Rajeev Chandrashekhar alleging that the MP representing Krishnanagar "gave Darshan Hiranandani and the Hiranandani Conglomerate access to her login credentials for the Lok Sabha website so that they could utilise it for their own personal gain".

Dubey in his letter to the Lok Sabha Speaker has alleged that he had received a letter from a Supreme Court lawyer who shared evidence of bribes allegedly exchanged between Moitra and businessman Darshan Hiranandani.

"If the claims made above are found to be accurate, this constitutes a serious criminal breach of trust as well as a violation of India's national security because it would give unauthorised individuals access to government websites that may contain classified information.

The alleged sharing of Smt. Moitra's Lok Sabha credentials with an external entity poses a direct threat to national security. Access to the Lok Sabha site might provide sensitive, possibly classified, information. Unauthorized access risks exposure of strategic data that could be exploited to undermine India's policy decisions or strategic interests. Moreover, any compromise of the cyber-security protocols, like sharing credentials, weakens the nation's digital infrastructure, making it susceptible to domestic and international cyber threats. This act, if proven, not only threatens data integrity but can set a precedent, endangering the nation's overall security apparatus," Dubey wrote in his letter to the IT Minister.

Further, he sought an investigation "to ascertain the IP address of all login credentials of Mahua Moitra's Lok Sabha account and to determine whether there are any instances in which her Lok Sabha account was accessed at a location where she was not present."

Reacting to it, the TMC MP wrote on on X, formerly Twitter, "All parliamentary work of MPs done by PAs, assistants, interns, large teams. Respected @ashwinivaishnaw please release details of location & login details of ALL MPs with CDRs . Please release info on training given to staff to login."