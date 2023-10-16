New Delhi: Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar Monday reacted to the 'cash for questions' allegations levelled against TMC MP Mahua Moitra by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey a day ago.

Chandrashekhar in a post on X cited a question asked by Moitra in the parliament regarding the Centre's ban on 54 apps. "I hv learnt from news reports that this Parliamentary Question was likely asked by a MP at the behest of a Data center company. If true this is indeed shocking and shameful (sic)," the minister posted on X, formerly Twitter.

"It is true that this company was actively and aggressively lobbying for Data Localization. Language used in PQ is very similar (linking need for data localization to data breaches) to that used whn the head of this company met me. I am not aware or privy to the full facts or background on this - but if it is true then its a terrible travesty and misuse of PQs," his post read.

On Sunday, Dubey had accused the Trinamool Congress MP taking "cash and gifts" from businessman Darshan Hiranandani to "ask questions in Parliament". Moitra, on her part, responded to the allegations, saying the CBI is welcome to investigate the matter.

Dubey wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla seeking an inquiry against Moitra and her immediate suspension from the House for "taking cash for question". In his letter, Dubey said that he is in receipt of a letter from Jai Anant Dehadrai, an advocate, wherein, he has shared irrefutable evidence of bribes exchanged between Moitra and Darshan Hiranandani, a well known business tycoon, to ask questions in Parliament in exchange for 'cash' and 'gifts'.