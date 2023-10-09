New Delhi : Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh brought the caste census issue yet again on Monday, saying that their party had supported the decision taken by party former president Rahul Gandhi. Ramesh said that Rahul Gandhi decided on this after meeting the backward classes people during the Bharat Jodo Yatra and considered their sentiments.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Jairam Ramesh said in Hindi roughly translated to: "During the Bharat Jodo Yatra, one thing that almost all the backward class people of every state told @RahulGandhi was that there should be a caste census in the country. Rahul ji accepted the sentiments of the people and the Congress leadership supported it."

In the past few days, the Congress has raised its voice in support of the caste census after the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar Government released some caste census data in their state. Later, the Congress government in Rajasthan has ordered to begin a similar caste census in their state followed by the announcement by the Chhattisgarh deputy chief minister of their intention to follow the same.