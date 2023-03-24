Mahatma Gandhi did not have law degree

New Delhi: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has courted controversy by saying that Mahatma Gandhi did not possess any formal law degree. "There is a misconception that Gandhi ji had a law degree. Did you know he didn't have a single university degree? His only qualification was a high school diploma. He qualified to practice law but didn't have a law degree. He had no degree but how educated he was!" Sinha said at a program in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior on Thursday.

Admitting that the fact may be opposed by many people, Sinha said he was certain that Gandhi did not possess any formal law degree. According to Sinha, degrees have nothing to do with education. He said that truth was the focal point in Gandhi's life and he never abandoned it for anything else. Gandhi did a lot for the nation but truth was the focal point of everything that he achieved, Sinha said adding that it is because of this he became the Father of the Nation. "If you look at all the aspects of his life, there was nothing besides truth in his life. Whatever the challenges, Mahatma Gandhi never abandoned truth and identified his inner voice. As a result, he became Father of the Nation," he said.

It is known that Gandhi obtained his law degree from the University College London. The first section of Gandhi's book 'The Law and the Lawyers', is titled as 'Gandhiji as a law student' and the second section has the headline 'Gandhi as a lawyer'.