INSTAL UPGRADED JAMMERS TO BLOCK MOBILE SIGNALS IN PRISONS PARLIAMENTARY PANEL ASKS MHA

New Delhi: Admitting that mobile phones in prisons are a potential hazard for maintaining peace and order as phones can be used in gang activity in prisons, a Parliamentary Committee report on Home Affairs has asked the Home Ministry to install technologically upgraded jammers that are able to block all signals from 2G to 5G in all prisons.

The Committee has noted that many State Prisons departments have no jammers installed. “Even in prisons where jammers are installed, they are capable of blocking only 2G and 3G network signals,” the Committee said in its 245th report submitted to the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

The Committee has also been informed that mobile phones are one of the major contraband articles that are most frequently smuggled into prisons. “Mobile phones can be used in gang activity in prisons. There are chances of advanced mobile phones that operate on 4G and 5G networks being smuggled into prisons,” the Committee headed by Rajya Sabha MP Brijlal said.

In order to curb the usage of mobile phones in prisons, the Committee recommended that technologically upgraded jammers that are able to block all signals from 2G to 5G should be installed in all prisons. The Committee has observed that the electrical equipment at the disposal of the State Prison departments is not common across the country. To ensure better security of the prisons, the Committee recommended that MHA may standardise a list of equipment to the extent possible for different categories of prisons for the ease of the State Prison Departments.

The Committee observed that the strategic use of Information Technology (IT) in prison administration has the potential to bring significant reforms and improvements. By leveraging IT solutions effectively, prison administration can streamline operations, improve security, enhance data management, support staff development and enable evidence-based decision-making, the report said.

As per the responses received from the State and UT governments, some of the common electronic equipment used in prison security are jammers, Door Frame Metal Detectors (DFMDs), Hand Held Metal Detector (HHMDs), Non-Linear Junction Detector (NLJD), pole metal detection system, deep search metal detector, body-worn cameras, X-ray baggage scanners, VHF (Very High Frequency) handsets and CCTVs.

Furthermore, equipment like – drone cameras, video walls, full body scanners, Tower for Harmonious Call Blocking System (T-HCBS) and electronic lock and key systems are also used in some of the prisons. In the meetings of the Committee with various State governments, it was informed about the advanced equipment that enhanced the prison security.

The State of Gujarat informed the Committee about the full body scanner, which is advanced equipment that helps in the detection of contraband articles smuggled into the prisons by hiding them inside body cavities. The State government of Tamil Nadu informed the Committee that the Tower for Harmonious Call Blocking System (T-HCBS) which is being installed in their prisons is one of the best practices for blocking phone calls.