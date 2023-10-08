New Delhi/Ghaziabad: A ward councillor from Ghaziabad, who won from BJP ticket is in the eye of the storm for obtaining different sorts of case certificates for his family members fueling allegation of case certificate forgery.

According to sources, out of five family members in discussion, three have obtained Scheduled Caste certificate while two have got Other Backward Caste (OBC) certificate.

Rajkumar, the son of Gokul Chandra won from ward 26 Sundarpuri of Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation which was reserved for Scheduled Caste during the municipal elections 2023. He won on BJP ticket. After his victory in the election, a complaint was lodged at the District Magistrate with the complainant allleging that that the winning candidate mentioned his caste as Kori community in the affidavit during his nomination. The complainant in his allegation has claimed that the caste certificate was fake. Rajkumar, the Ward 26 councillor, however, sees 'vendetta' by his political opponent to defame him.

"My victory in the election made the opposition panic. They have hatched a conspiracy to malign my image. There is a registry of our house of 1962 of my grandfather in which our caste has been shown. Why didn't they raised objection earlier? My politcal rivals are questioning now. The matter will be resolved at the the court now," he said.

District Magistrate, Rakesh Kumar Singh got the entire matter investigated by the SDM. Surprising facts came to light during the investigation. According to the investigation report, Rajkumar got the certificate of Kori caste. It comes under Scheduled Caste segment in Uttar Pradesh.

In the investigation report, it was found that Rajkumar was mentioned as the son late Gokalchand who is from Kori community. There are mentions of oter members such as Ved Prakash, son of late Gokalchand, who is a sailor, Harivansh Lal, also a sailor, Madanlal, son late Gokalchand and Seema, wife (sister) of Pawan Kumar, who belings to Kori community.

"The district-level scrutiny committee will inspect the matter. After the decision of the committee, an order will be issued," additional district magistrate of administration and deputy election officer, Ranvijay Singh, said.