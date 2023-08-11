New Delhi: The Government of India on Friday issued an advisory for Indian nationals in Niger asking them to leave the country as soon as possible in light of the prevailing political situation. This comes as the situation in the West African country has worsened following the recent coup in Niger, which saw the military group take control and detain President Bazoum. It has now raised concerns about the political instability of the region.

On Wednesday, the Niger’s coup announced they had formed a new government following which, the West African leaders gathered today in Nigeria for an emergency summit on Niger, where the heads of a military coup have resisted demands to restore the country’s elected president. Addressing the weekly media briefing here in Delhi, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "The Government of India is closely monitoring ongoing developments in Niger. In light of the prevailing situation, Indian nationals whose presence is not essential are advised to leave the country as soon as possible".

They may bear in mind that air space is currently closed. When departing through a land border, utmost precautions may be taken to ensure safety and security", he said. He said that those who may be planning to travel to Niger in the coming days are also similarly advised to reconsider their travel plans until the situation normalises.

"All those Indian nationals, who have not registered with the Indian Embassy in Niamey, are strongly advised to do so expeditiously. ​Indian nationals can reach emergency contact in the Embassy of India, Niamey (+ 227 9975 9975) for any assistance", said Bagchi.