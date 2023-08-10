New Delhi: A former diplomat has said that the current turmoil in Niger will not have a direct impact on the country's relations with India since the latter's capacity-building assistance is widely appreciated.

Anil Trigunayat, who has served in the Indian missions in Nigeria, Libya, Jordan, and Sweden, said despite the coup that led to the detention of Niger President Mohamed Bazoum, relations between India and Niger will not be impacted. "It may not have a direct impact on bilateral relations since Indian help and capacity-building assistance is widely appreciated. I don't see a direct role for India but it has to be the regional and UN-led initiates, which have a greater chance of success," he said.

The recent coup in Niger, which saw the military group take control and detain President Bazoum, has raised concerns about the political instability of the region. On Wednesday, the Niger’s coup announced they had formed a new government following which, the West African leaders gathered today in Nigeria for an emergency summit on Niger, where the heads of a military coup have resisted demands to restore the country’s elected president.

However, the coup in the West African country came as a surprise for the United States and the European nations as they have worked closely with Niger’s President and the military in the fight against the Islamist militants in the Sahel region in Africa.

Also read: Niger coup: Why an Ecowas-led military intervention is unlikely

The former Indian ambassador further said, “Current coup in Niger is regrettable. However, it is also a result of the disenchantment of people from their governments and is happening increasingly in the region. This will have far-reaching repercussions for the erstwhile colonial power France and regional and sub-regional architectures like the African Union the and Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas) which have taken the role of ensuring compliance from the coup leaders and threatening to use force against them which is likely to be far more difficult and intractable as we see the neighbouring countries like Mali and Burkina Faso etc have cast their support behind coup leaders which could lead to more divisions and even destruction”.

It is pertinent to note that Niger is the fourth country in the 15-member state bloc to have experienced a coup in the last three years. Meanwhile, last week, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that the government is monitoring the developments in Niger and that around 250 Indians residing in the West African country are safe. Several European countries, including France, have started evacuating their citizens from Niger.

Earlier, India provided Lines of Credit worth USD 96.54 million to Niger for projects in transport, electrification, solar energy, and potable drinking water.