FORMER SOLICITOR GENERAL HARISH SALVE ENTERS INTO WEDLOCK FOR THIRD TIME IN LONDON

Hyderabad: Renowned lawyer and former Solicitor General of India Harish Salve yet again entered into wedlock for the third time. Several national media reports have revealed that 68-year-old Salve is married to Trina for the third time. It seems that celebrities like Reliance Foundation Chairperson Nita Ambani, Lalit Modi and Ujwala Raut attended the ceremony in London in the presence of a few close friends and family members. Some pictures of Harish Salve's wedding have gone viral on social media.

Harish Salve was first married to Meenakshi. But they got a divorce in June 2020 after three decades of marital life. They have two daughters. Sometime after that, he got married to Caroline Brassard and separated from her as well according to media reports. Harish Salve, who is currently working as an advocate in the Supreme Court, has argued many high-profile cases. Salve argued in the International Court of Justice on behalf of Kulbhushan Jadhav, an Indian, who was awarded the death penalty in Pakistan for espionage. At that time, he took only one rupee fee to argue on behalf of Jadhav and received a huge applause.

He took up cases of companies like Tata Group, Reliance Industries and ITC. Krishna Godavari basin gas dispute case and Bollywood actor Salman Khan hit and hit-and-run case are some of the high-profile cases that he has argued. He served as the Solicitor General of India from 1999 to 2002. He was awarded the Padma Bhushan by the Central government in 2015 for his services in the judiciary. Recently, Harish Salve was also appointed as a member of the committee formed under the leadership of former President Ram Nath Kovind for 'One Nation-One Election'.