New Delhi: In a momentous event that resonated with pride and cultural significance, Santiniketan, the cherished abode of India's first Nobel laureate, Rabindranath Tagore, was granted UNESCO World Heritage status during the 45th Session of the World Heritage Committee held in Saudi Arabia. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, India's ambassador and permanent representative to UNESCO Vishal V Sharma, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed their delight and congratulated the nation on this remarkable achievement.

Santiniketan's inclusion in the prestigious UNESCO World Heritage List is a testament to its historical and cultural significance. Established in 1901 by the visionary poet and philosopher Rabindranath Tagore, Santiniketan began as a residential school and an artistic center rooted in ancient Indian traditions. It was conceived as a place that transcended religious and cultural boundaries, embodying Tagore's vision of unity among humanity. Over the years, it evolved into a 'world university' known as "Visva Bharati" in 1921.

One of the most remarkable aspects of Santiniketan is its departure from prevailing British colonial architectural styles. Instead, it embraced Pan-Asian modernity, drawing inspiration from diverse traditions across the region. This architectural fusion is not only a reflection of Tagore's forward-thinking ideas but also a unique representation of India's rich cultural heritage.

The news of Santiniketan's UNESCO World Heritage status was met with enthusiastic responses from various dignitaries. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar expressed his joy, hailing it as a fitting tribute to Rabindranath Tagore and all those who have preserved his legacy. He extended his heartfelt congratulations to the nation for this remarkable feat.

India's ambassador and permanent representative to UNESCO, Vishal V Sharma, took to social media to share his pride and excitement. He posted on 'X,' announcing, "Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO’s World Heritage List (Agenda 45COM.8B.10). A great day for all Indians. Bharat Mata ki jai." The post was accompanied by a celebratory video capturing the historic moment when Santiniketan was recognized by UNESCO.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also celebrated this proud moment for the nation. On 'X,' he expressed his delight, stating, “Delighted that Santiniketan, an embodiment of Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore's vision and India's rich cultural heritage, has been inscribed on the @UNESCO World Heritage List. This is a proud moment for all Indians.”

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who has played a significant role in nurturing and enhancing Santiniketan's infrastructure over the last 12 years, shared her joy on social media. She remarked, "Glad and proud that our Santiniketan, the town of Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore, is now finally included in UNESCO's World Heritage List. Biswa Bangla's pride, Santiniketan was nurtured by the poet and has been supported by people of Bengal over the generations. We from the Government of West Bengal have significantly added to its infrastructure in the last 12 years, and the world now recognizes the glory of the heritage place. Kudos to all who love Bengal, Tagore, and his messages of fraternity. Jai Bangla, Pranam to Gurudev."

The journey to securing UNESCO recognition for Santiniketan has been a long and concerted effort by India. Union Minister for Culture and Tourism, G Kishan Reddy, revealed that Santiniketan had received a recommendation for inclusion in the UNESCO World Heritage list from The International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS). This recommendation, based on Santiniketan's historical and cultural significance, paved the way for its successful inscription.

Santiniketan's UNESCO World Heritage status is not just an accolade; it is a celebration of Rabindranath Tagore's enduring legacy and his vision of a harmonious world. It is also a recognition of India's commitment to preserving its rich cultural heritage and sharing it with the global community. As it joins the esteemed list of UNESCO World Heritage sites, Santiniketan will continue to inspire generations with its message of unity, culture, and artistry. This achievement stands as a testament to India's cultural wealth and its dedication to preserving and sharing its timeless treasures with the world.

