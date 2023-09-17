SANTINIKETAN EARNS A PLACE IN WORLD HERITAGE LIST BY UNESCO

Bolpur (West Bengal): A new feather has been added to world-renowned Santiniketan's cap. Kabiguru's 'Shantir-Nir' or Eternal Peace-Land Santiniketan has been recognized by UNESCO as a 'World Heritage' site.

Santiniketan of the world poet Rabindranath Tagore got the title of World Heritage after a long wait. In 2010, the authorities applied to list Visva Bharati as a World Heritage Site. Even then the application was made multiple times. Similarly, on 26 October 2021, a seven-member delegation of The United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) came to Santiniketan. Officials of the Department of Indian Archeology also came along.

They visited Visva Bharati and traditional Santiniketan house, Taldhvaj, Kala Bhavan, Sangeet Bhavan, Amrakunj, Rabindra Bhavan, Singha Sadan, Ramkinkar Beige Sculpture, Black House, Upasana Griha etc. Various buildings and architecture and sculptures of Visva Bharati were renovated at a cost of Rs three crore.

The gathering of UNESCO has started from September 10 in Saudi Arabia. From there, on this day, the Visva Bharati of Rabindranath Tagore and Santiniketan was given the title of 'World Heritage Site' by UNESCO. Already, the official website and a post on X have expressed 'congratulations' by writing 'Santiniketan, India's new UNESCO inscription on the World Heritage List'.

After a long wait, there is naturally a happy atmosphere in Santiniketan after the World Heritage status has come. So when this news came, the Visva Bharati authorities organized a special worship service.

Also read: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin unveils Rabindranath Tagore statue

Also read: S African Prez Ramaphosa quotes Rabindranath Tagore to laud Chandrayaan-3 success