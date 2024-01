EAM JAISHANKAR TO ATTEND NAM MEET IN UGANDA TRAVEL TO NIGERIA NEXT

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister (EAM), Subrahmanyam Jaishankar will lead the Indian delegation at the 19th Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) to be held at Kampala in Uganda on 19-20 January.

The Summit will be preceded by deliberations at the Ministerial and Senior Officials levels. Minister of State for External Affairs, Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh is representing India at the NAM Foreign Ministers’ meeting which will precede the NAM Summit.

Minister of State for External Affairs, Muraleedharan will represent India at the G-77 Third South Summit, which will be held in Kampala on 21-22 January. ​ The 19th NAM Summit under the leadership of Uganda is being held under the theme ‘Deepening Cooperation for Shared Global Affluence’ and brings together more than 120 developing countries on a platform of crucial historic significance.

India wholeheartedly supports Uganda’s theme for NAM and looks forward to engaging with NAM under Uganda’s leadership. As one of the leading and founding members of NAM, India remains committed to the principles and values of the movement.

​ On the sidelines of the NAM Summit, EAM is expected to meet with the Ugandan leadership and counterparts from NAM Member states.

EAM will travel to Nigeria on an official visit from 21-23 January. Jaishankar will co-chair the 6th India-Nigeria Joint Commission Meeting (JCM) with his counterpart and meet with other leaders.

EAM will also inaugurate the 3rd edition of the Nigeria-India Business Council meeting, deliver a speech at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs, interact with CII Business delegates and inaugurate the bust of Mahatma Gandhi. He will also chair the regional conference of Indian Heads of Missions.