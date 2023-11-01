New Delhi: From today, old diesel buses will not be allowed to ply in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), as per a direction issued by the Delhi government, as a measure to combat the air pollution caused by the diesel-powered buses operating in the region.

While vehicular emissions account for a significant portion of Delhi's air pollution, it can be brought down if buses in Delhi operate only on compressed natural gas and electricity. Buses from neighbouring Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan are operating BS-III and BS-IV vehicles, which will now be barred if they are from NCR regions.

Here is what you need to know about the ban and new regulations in place:

The direction- The government has directed that all buses coming to the national capital from Haryana will have to run on electric, CNG or BS-VI diesel. The same will be applicable for buses plying from the NCR regions of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan while they come to the city from Wednesday.

What next- From July 1 next year, ban expands to entire Haryana, Rajasthan, UP - According to the transport department of the Delhi government, all buses which are plying to Delhi from any city shall only be electric, CNG and BS-VI diesel ones from July 1 next year. This will be applicable to buses originating from any city or town in Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

The permit- As per the CAQM directive, only electric, CNG and BS VI-compliant diesel buses will be allowed to operate between Delhi and the cities and towns of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan falling in the NCR from today, November 1.

The trigger- The Commission of Air Quality Management(CAQM) is hoping to curb the air pollution caused by the diesel-powered buses operating in the region and has an ultimate aim of transitioning to electric vehicles, in totality. The detailed guidelines and objectives were laid out by the transport department in a circular issued to Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. The proposed 'no entry' for old diesel vehicles from the region will come into effect from Wednesday.

State-run transport corps barred- According to the circular, all state government bus services between any city/town in the state of Haryana and Delhi shall be operated only through EV/CNG/ BS-VI diesel buses w.e.f. 01.11.2023. The circular said "this shall also be applicable for bus services being operated by State PSUs and private entities etc."

For Rajasthan- The circular, which laid out the guidelines for buses from Rajasthan, said "all bus services between any NCR city/town" in Rajasthan and Delhi as also to any other city or town in NCR, shall be only electric, CNG or BS-VI diesel ones, from today.

For the rest of the Cities in Rajasthan, Delhi's transport department has directed that bus operators will have to ensure that the bus that enters the NCR and Delhi are either elctric, CNG or BS-VI diesel buses with effect from January 1, 2024. It said it will be applicable for bus services being operated by State PSUs and private entities.

For Uttar Pradesh- Similar guidelines were laid down by Delhi's transport department for Uttar Pradesh as well. It said all bus services between any NCR city/town in the state of Uttar Pradesh and Delhi shall be operated only through either electric, CNG or BS-VI diesel buses with effect from November 1, and that it is binding on buses operated by State PSUs and private entities.

The future phaseout deadline- The notification said, "All 1,433 state government buses operating between non-NCR areas of the state to Delhi and NCR areas of other states shall also be ensured through BS-VI diesel compliant buses w.e.f. 01.07.2024. This shall also be applicable for bus services being operated by State PSUs and private entities etc."

Penal action- According to the notification, any deviation will be treated as violation of various provisions stipulated in the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 and could even invite action under the Act. The government said that it has deployed 18 enforcement teams at various border points to check whether the buses coming to the capital are following the norms.