CHHATTISGARH THREE NAXALS KILLED IN ENCOUNTER BETWEEN MAOISTS SECURITY FORCES IN HILLS

Bijapur (Chhattisgarh): Three Naxals (numbers not confirmed) were killed in an encounter between Maoists and security forces in the hills of Belam Gutta near Balmendra. The encounter led to intensive patrolling and search operations in the area on Friday.

An official confirmation on the number of deceased is awaited.

Just three days ago, three Naxalites were nabbed by the police in the Dantewada district. According to an official, they were arrested by the joint team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Bastar Fighter squads in the forests of Tumrigunda, Kosalnar and Manganar regions of Dantewada. On January 12, Chhattisgarh Police had arrested nine Naxalites in the area.

Police on Friday got a tip-off that the District Command In Charge (DVCM) Vinod Karma, Awapalli Local Organisational Squad (LOS) Raju Punem, AM Vishwanath, Guddu Telam and around 25 armed Naxalites were running amock in the forests under the Basaguda Police Station.

Based on this input, a joint team of DRG Bijapur and Kendriya Vidyalay 210 CoBRA CRPF Dalgaon set out on an anti-Maoist operation at around 7.30 am near the hills of Bellamgutta.