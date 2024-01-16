Dantewada: In a a major breakthrough against the Naxalites in Chhattisgarh, Police have arrested three Naxalites in Dantewada district of the state, officials said on Tuesday. According to an official, the three Naxalites were arrested the joint team of DRG and Bastar Fighter squad in the forests of Tumrigunda, Kosalnar and Manganar areas of Dantewada.

Sources said that the anti-Naxal operation was launched following intelligence inputs about the presence of the militia members under Barsoor police station limits on Monday. The arrested Naxalites have been identified as Lalu Ram Kadti alias Karma, Raju Ram and Sudram Kadti, all hailing from Narayanpur area of Orchha district.

Sources said that the arrested Naxalites were involved in many violent incidents in the first phase of assembly elections on November 7 including firing and bombing by surrounding the village Manganar polling booth. The police have registered a case against the three arrested Naxalites and presented them in the court from where they have been sent on judicial remand.

Police have launched a massive anti-Naxal campaign in Dantewada on the instructions of Dantewada Superintendent of Police Gaurav Rai and Additional Superintendent of Police Ram Kumar Burman. Pertinently, police have arrested as many as nine Naxalites in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh since Friday Jan 12. Sources said that the Naxalites were arrested in three separate operations by the security forces following specific intelligence inputs.