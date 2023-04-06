CBI ACHIEVES HIGHEST CONVICTION RATE OF OVER 74 PER CENT IN LAST FIVE YEARS GOVT DETA

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has achieved the highest conviction rate in the last five years by recording a 74.59 per cent conviction rate in 2022 from 68 per cent in 2018, showed statistics shared by the Union Government in Rajya Sabha on Thursday. The information was shared by Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh in a written reply.

According to the statistics shared by the Union Minister, the conviction rate of the Central agency was 68 per cent in 2018, 69.19 per cent in 2019, 69.83 per cent in 2020, 67.56 per cent in 2021 and 74.59 per cent in 2022.

The Union Minister stated that the Directorate of Prosecution headed by the Director of Prosecution in the CBI with the assistance of Additional Legal Advisors, Deputy Legal Advisors, Senior Public Prosecutors, Public Prosecutors, and Assistant Public Prosecutors is responsible to conduct and supervise the cases pending trial, appeal and revision in courts.

" There are also Sub Directorates of Prosecution at Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai to closely monitor the trial /appeal/ revision petitions in the Trial Courts/ High courts etc," he added.

As for the strategy followed by the CBI in improving the conviction rate, the Minister stated that it includes conducting of investigations with the aid of legal support so that the best possible evidence is collected and presented to the trial Court; meticulous follow-up during trial so that evidence is presented in the best possible manner and harmonious and synergistic working of Executive Officers in tandem with the Law Officers of the Directorate of Prosecution.