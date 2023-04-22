ASSAM TO SHOWCASE ITS RICH CULTURAL HERITAGE IN METROPOLITAN CITIES

New Delhi With an aim to showcase the rich cultural heritage of Assam in other metropolitan cities the Assam government has acquired land in Mumbai for several projects such as Kamakhya temple Batadrava than and RanggharThe State government is also searching for a suitable plot of land in the national capital for such projects said Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma here on Saturday Chief Minister Sarma on Saturday laid the foundation stone of a new Assam House at Dwarka “The new Assam House will cater to the needs of patients and students while the other two Assam Houses in the national capital will be used by officials The construction of the new Assam House at Dwarka will be completed within 18 months while the existing one at Sardar Patel Marg will be demolished and in its place a new one will come up the construction of which will start in June Sarma saidThe Chief Minister said that any projects under the PWD Building and NH Department will have to be completed within a stipulated time frame of two years The new Assam House at Dwarka will be built at an estimated cost of Rs 2166 crore by the Public Works Building and NH Department Government of Assam on a plot area measuring 1000 square metre will consisting of three basements ground floor plus four floors“It will have one VVIP suite 18 guest rooms 13 dormitory beds one 2 BHK unit and two one BHK units for the resident staff It will have facilities like a cafeteria reception and lounge kitchen common toilets car parking passenger lifts and car lifts The project completion date is March 2024 Sarma saidThe state government has created assets in major metropolitan cities and new Assam Houses will come up in Vellore and Bangalore while the existing one in Kolkata will be demolished and a new one will be constructed in its place with the Assam House already constructed in Chennai he saidThe Chief Minister pointed out that days of agitation and protests in Assam are gone as the state is on a roll with several infrastructure projects like roads flyovers and bridges either completed or under various stages of construction He said that the Government has decided to construct 24 medical colleges out of which 12 have been already completedThe foundation laying ceremony function was attended by Union Minister Rameswar Teli Sarmas cabinet colleagues and State Ministers Ranjeet Kumar Das Jayanta Malla Baruah MPs Queen Ojha and Pabitra Margherita Chief of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council Tuliram Ronghang Special Principal Resident Commissioner Rajeev Chandra Joshi Special Commissioner and Special Secretary PWD Building and NH Raj Chakraborty and Principal Secretary GAD Avinash Joshi among others