Hangzhou(China): Vishnu Saravanan displayed an impressive performance in the men's dinghy ILCA-7 event and secured India a bronze medal in the Asian Games here on Wednesday adding to the nation's medal tally in sailing. The seasoned campaigner had a net score of 34 by the end of the proceedings to clinch the bronze in an 11-race competition.

Sarvanan had also competed in the Tokyo Olympics but failed to secure a podium finish in the competition. However, he didn't miss an opportunity to showcase his skills in a global event by finishing at the third position. In fact, he missed the silver medal only by a point as South Korea's Jeemin HA occupied the second position with 33 points. Singapore's Jun Han Ryan Lo bagged the gold thanks to his net tally of 26 points.

The net score is calculated in sailing by subtracting the competitor's worst score from all the races to determine the result and by the end of the contest the one with the lowest net score is announced as the winner.