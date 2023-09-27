Hangzhou: Indian shooters Sift Kaur Samra produced some excellent shooting to win a gold medal in the individual 50-meter rifle three positions (3P) event while Ashi Chouksey settled for the bronze medal at the Asian Games here on Wednesday.

Samra won it in a style with a shot world and Games record score of 469.6 to claim the gold medal. Ashi Chouksey was in the 2nd position before the last shot and had to settle for a bronze after with a shot 451.9 to bag the third position in the eight-women final.

Host country China's Qiongyue Zhang crashed what could have been an India one-two by winning the silver with a score of 462.3. Before her triumph in the final, Samra broke the Asian Games record in qualification with a total score of 594 (out of 600) along with China's Xia Siyu, who finished on top by virtue of higher inner 10 scores (closer to the centre of the target.)