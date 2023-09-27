Asian Games: Sift Kaur Samra wins gold in 50m rifle 3 positions, scripts World Record; Ashi Chouksey wins silver
Published: 37 minutes ago
Asian Games: Sift Kaur Samra wins gold in 50m rifle 3 positions, scripts World Record; Ashi Chouksey wins silver
Published: 37 minutes ago
Hangzhou: Indian shooters Sift Kaur Samra produced some excellent shooting to win a gold medal in the individual 50-meter rifle three positions (3P) event while Ashi Chouksey settled for the bronze medal at the Asian Games here on Wednesday.
Samra won it in a style with a shot world and Games record score of 469.6 to claim the gold medal. Ashi Chouksey was in the 2nd position before the last shot and had to settle for a bronze after with a shot 451.9 to bag the third position in the eight-women final.
-
GOLD WITH A WORLD RECORD🥇🎯@SiftSamra puts up an impressive performance in the 50-meter Rifle 3 Positions Individual event and takes home the prestigious GOLD🥇with a World Record🥳— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) September 27, 2023
Superb feat from the 22-year-old 🇮🇳 Shooter🫡 who has taken the country's gold count to 5️⃣… pic.twitter.com/3S86sVTYRP
Host country China's Qiongyue Zhang crashed what could have been an India one-two by winning the silver with a score of 462.3. Before her triumph in the final, Samra broke the Asian Games record in qualification with a total score of 594 (out of 600) along with China's Xia Siyu, who finished on top by virtue of higher inner 10 scores (closer to the centre of the target.)
Chouksey had a total of 590 and qualified in sixth position. Manini Kaushik, meanwhile, finished 18th with a score of 580. The trio claimed the silver medal in the women's 50m rifle 3 position event with a total score of 1764 in the qualification.