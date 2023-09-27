Hangzhou/Hyderabad: Indian shooters trio - Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh and Rhythm Sangwan - has finished first on the podium in women's 25m pistol team event at Asian Games and it is the second team gold in a shooting event for the country, beating China.

Esha shot a series of 96, 98, 98, 98, 99 and 97 points, Rhythm shot 97, 95, 98, 98, 97, and 98 and Manu shot 99, 97, 98, 99, 99, and 98.

The trio totalled 1759 and finished on top of the podium. This helped the country clinch its fourth gold medal in its outing in China's Hangzhou sporting extravaganza.

Manu who also topped the qualification finished the last rapid-fire series with 98 with an aggregate score of 590.

The Chinese bagged the silver medal with 1756, while the shooters from South Korea settled for the third position with a total score of 1742.

They claimed the top prize minutes after another trio of Indian shooters dished out an excellent performance to win a silver medal in the women's 50m rifle 3 position event.

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) termed it as "triumph beyond measure".

Their exceptional precision and teamwork deserve a standing ovation, the SAI said.