New Delhi Union information and broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday termed former CEO of Twitter Jack Dorsey s claim that the Indian government pressurised the platform to close accounts covering farmers protest as a blatant lie aimed to cover his own misdeeds Thakur said that the Twitter Files has revealed how biased the social media platform was and how it was misused But Dorsey could not provide any answer to this till now as he was exposed he added Whatever was said is a lie lie and lie It is a blatant lie It seems that Jack Dorsey has woken up after years of sleep and now wants to cover up his misdeeds Thakur said Mentioning about Twitter Files Thakur said it has revealed how the microblogging site was misused and was biased He said that when Twitter was bought by another person it was revealed in the Twitter Files how was the social media platform was being misused and was biased Everything has come to the fore in Twitter Files Jack Dorsey has not been able to answer this till date because he was exposed he said Several foreign forces wake up when elections approach and their agents and associates in India try to create trouble by spreading lies Many times in the past such efforts have been exposed Democracy in India is strong and our leaders are competent enough to take the country ahead Efforts to destabilise India will never be successful Thakur said Also Read Rakesh Tikait backs Twitter exCEO s claim of India pressurising to limit farmers protestFurther Thakur said that deputy minister for information technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar has already given a detailed response on the issue to clear the matter in front of the country Taking to Twitter Chadrasekhar said Dorsey s statement was an outright lie and nobody was jailed nor was Twitter shut down Dorsey s Twitter regime had a problem accepting the sovereignty of Indian law he tweeted