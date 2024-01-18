Hyderabad: Prominent entrepreneur Anand Mahindra, who is active on social media, always shares interesting stories and inspirational topics that appeal to netizens. Recently, he heaped praises on the movie 12th Fail', which was directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and starring Vikrant Massey. Interestingly, this film is creating new records. Mahindra, who recently watched the movie gave an honest review. If you want to watch only one movie this year, definitely don't miss the 12th Fail.

It is based on the story of a real-life hero. Not just the protagonist...millions of youth hungry for success in this country are struggling against extraordinary circumstances. Trying hard to pass the tough tests in life. Hence, this movie will inspire those who want to climb the success ladder to fight against all odds.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra has done a great job in choosing the actors in this movie. Every character in it gave a passionate performance. But, Vikrant Massey with his outstanding performance has qualified for the National Award for getting into the skin of the character.

"Vidhu Vinod Chopra made it clear that a great movie comes from a good story. The highlight of the movie is the interview scene. Even if it is a bit fictional, those conversations are touching," Mahindra said.

He wished to make more films like this. Actor Vikrant Massey thanked Mahindra for the post. "You are an inspiration to many. I feel happy as winning the world to receive praise from someone like you," he said.