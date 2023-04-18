AMIT SHAH EMPHASISES ON MAKING CITIES SAFE FOR WOMEN CHILDREN

New Delhi Emphasising the urgency to make cities across the country safe for women children and vulnerable sections Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday asked government officials to enhance the use of Artificial Intelligence by making use of Crime and Criminal Tracking Network amp Systems CCTNS database for critical analysis of crimesWhile presiding over a ‘Chintan Shivir of senior officers of the Ministry of Home Affairs in New Delhi Shah emphasised on developing the ecosystem for cybercrime management modernization of police forces increased use of IT in the criminal justice system land border management and coastal security issues The objective of the Chintan Shivir was to review the work of the ministry and to evolve an action plan to implement Prime Minister Narendra Modis “Vision 2047The Chintan Shivir commenced with an indepth review of the status of compliance with the instructions given by the Home Minister during an earlier discussion held with the officers of the ministry The Home Minister also reviewed the functioning of the MHA dashboard Government Land Information System GLIS Budget Utilisation eOffice and special recruitment driveAlso read Amit Shah suggests proper analysis of NCRB data to help check crimesHe also reviewed the work of various divisions on their priorities and deliverables in the coming years position on Aatma Nirbhar Bharat various budget announcements and important pending issues Shah stressed the need to fasttrack the recruitment process and said that anticipating future vacancies recruitment should be initiated well in advance “Meetings of Departmental Promotion Committees DPC should be held regularly so that employees get timely promotions he saidHe also emphasised taking various welfare measures for CAPF personnel like creating healthcare facilities improving the housing satisfaction ratio amongst others He said that regular training should be conducted by all wings of the MHA The Union Home Minister suggested that MHA officials should make field visits to monitor development schemes He also directed the fasttrack construction of fencing and roads in border areasShah emphasised the importance of sensitivity and the need to develop a personal touch among all senior officials He offered valuable insights on the way forward for the ministry and exuded confidence that the discussions held at the Chintan Shivir will help in better planning and coordination in these areas The Home Minister also asked all senior officers that they should collectively work with full dedication Shah lauded the efforts of the Ministry of Home Affairs and stressed the need to make constant endeavours to achieve the goal of making a safe and secure India