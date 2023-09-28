Amid NIA crackdown, pro-Khalistan graffiti surfaced on flyover in north Delhi's Kashmere Gate area
Published: 1 hours ago
New Delhi: Amid the NIA's countrywide crackdown on Khalistani agents and symapthisers across the country, pro-Khalistani graffiti was found on a flyover in north Delhi's Kashmere Gate area following which a case was registered by the Delhi Police, officials said on Thursday.
A video surfaced on Wednesday which showed the graffiti on the flyover. "As per the signage boards visible in the video, extensive search was launched in the area of North District, and graffiti was found on Yudhister Setu flyover coming from Seelampur towards Kashmere Gate," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (north), Manoj Kumar Meena, said.
A case has been registered under relevant sections of the IPC and the Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Public Property Act and the matter is being investigated, he said. Earlier in August, pro-Khalistan messages were found on walls of at least five Delhi Metro stations. Two persons from Punjab were nabbed by the Delhi Police's Special Cell in connection with it.
Eaerlier, the NIA conducted raids in 13 cities in the lookout of subversive elements involved in illegal money transactions and arms dealing in collusion with players based in foreign lands. The NIA, which has pieced together details of Khalistani trouble mongers, is targeting houses and installations of miscreants in pinpointed areas across the state which borders Pakistan. According to sources, several NIA teams have been fanning out in different areas since last night. These places include prime areas such as Hanumangarh, Sriganganagar, Jhunjhunu and Jodhpur.