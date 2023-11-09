Washington: Famous American singer Mary Millben responded to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's 'population control' comments. She condemned his statement. Two days ago, Nitish Kumar while presenting a report related to the recent census in the Bihar assembly, "he had put forward a vivid description in the assembly of how an educated woman can restrain her husband during sexual intercourse. "The husband's acts led to more births. However, with education, a woman knows how to restrain him... this is the reason the numbers (of births) are coming down," he had said in a rustic style.

Following his statement, criticism poured in on all quarters. Prime Minister Modi also condemned these comments. Regarding Nitish Kumar's comments... Millben posted a lengthy statement. "Greetings to the brothers and sisters of India. The election season of 2024 has started all over the world, especially in America and India. These elections provide an opportunity to put an end to outdated ideas and replace them with progressive ideas. Many people ask me why I support Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and why I am interested in Indian affairs. Because. I love India."

"Modi's leadership is right for US-India relationship and international economic stability," she praised Modi's leadership. Valuing women in Bihar has become a challenge. I believe there is only one answer. After Nitishji's comments. I think there is a need for a brave woman to come forward for the post of Chief Minister of Bihar. If I were an Indian woman, I would have gone to Bihar and contested for the post of Chief Minister. I think the time has come for Nitish Kumar to resign. In the movie 'Jawaan', SRK (Shah Rukh Khan) suggested 'Vote, bring change'. I also suggest the same to the people of Bihar," Millben expressed her opinion.