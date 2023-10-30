New Delhi: The Supreme Court Monday declined to entertain the bail plea of Leena Paulose, wife of alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekar, in Rs 200 crore extortion case.

A bench comprising Justices Aniruddha Bose and Bela M Trivedi said the allegations were "fairly serious" and the high court had already examined the matter. “Sorry, we have taken a decision...," the bench told senior advocate R Basant, representing Paulose.

The bench also pointed out that there was no change of circumstances since the bail plea was last rejected by the Delhi High Court. Basant requested the court to allow him to withdraw the plea after noting that the bench was not keen to entertain the matter. The apex court dismissed the matter as withdrawn.

In July this year, the Delhi High Court had declined to entertain the bail plea of Paulose. The High Court had noted that the probe has revealed the couple acted in tandem in running the organised crime syndicate, and the proceeds of crime were used for air travel and the purchase of high-end branded gifts for Bollywood celebrities.

The Delhi Police had registered an FIR against Chandrashekar for allegedly duping the wives of former promoters of Ranbaxy, Shivinder Singh and Malvinder Singh, of Rs 200 crore with the promise of securing bail for their husbands. He was accused of impersonating a law ministry official to cheat them. There are also other ongoing investigations against him across the country.