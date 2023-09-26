New Delhi: At the 78th UN General Assembly, citing the example of India’s initiative at the recently concluded G20 Summit to admit the African Union as a permanent member, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday prompted the United Nations to get inspired to make the Security Council contemporary.

At the G20 Summit in New Delhi earlier this month, the leaders adopted the New Delhi Leaders' Declaration through consensus and included the African Union as a permanent member of the bloc, which is seen as India's effort to give voice to the continent in the changing geopolitical scenario. Addressing the 78th UN General Assembly session, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that the African Union's inclusion in the G20 was a significant step.

“It was (also) noteworthy that at India’s initiative, the African Union was admitted as a permanent member of the G20. By doing so, we gave voice to an entire continent that has long been denied its due," he said.

"This significant step in reforms should inspire the United Nations, a much older organisation, to also make the Security Council contemporary. Broad representation, is, after all, a prerequisite for both effectiveness and credibility," he said.