12 YEARS OLD IN POLITICS WHO IS AAP KA KEJRIWAL

Hyderabad: The Election Commission on Monday recognised the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as a national party and withdrew the national party status of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), All India Trinamool Congress and the Communist Party of India (CPI). In an order issued on Monday, the EC announced that it was withdrawing the status of three national parties All India Trinamool Congress, NCP and CPI.

Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party was granted national party status 12 years after its launch. The Chief Minister of the Union Territory of Delhi and the national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party, Arvind Kejriwal, after qualifying Civil Services examination joined the Indian Revenue Service (IRS) as an Assistant Commissioner of Income Tax in 1995.

Also read: 'Nothing less than a...': Jubilant Kejriwal after AAP declared national party; Trinamool, NCP, CPI lose status

However, in February 2006 he resigned from his post, and in 2012, he launched the Aam Aadmi Party, which won the 2013 Delhi Assembly polls. Kejriwal defeated the incumbent Chief Minister, Sheila Dixit of the Indian National Congress, in the 2013 Delhi Assembly elections.

On February 14, 2014, he resigned as Chief Minister after failing to table the Jan Lokpal Bill in the Delhi Assembly. In the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections, he was again elected defeating Nupur Sharma. He took oath on February 14, 2015, as Delhi's Chief Minister for the second time at Ramlila Maidan. After that, his party passed the Jan Lokpal Bill. In the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections, AAP won 62 out of 70 seats, and on February 16, 2020, he took oath as Delhi's Chief Minister for the third time at Ramlila Maidan.