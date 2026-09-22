ETV Bharat / health

World Marrow Donor Day: India Performs 4,000 BMTs A Year Against A Need For 40,000, Experts Say

On World Marrow Donor Day, experts say that India needs to expand its bone marrow transplant (BMT) capacity severalfold. “It was a herculean task when it was started, since the procedure was still relatively new in India. Let's see how we can take BMTs from 4,000 a year to 40,000 transplants annually,” says Dr Devi Shetty, Founder and Chairman, Narayana Health.

Dr Radheshyam Naik, Founder, Medical Director and Head of Medical Oncology, Haematology and Bone Marrow Transplantation at Sammprada Hospital, Bengaluru, says that 15-20 years ago, only a handful of centres in India performed BMTs, with most carrying out relatively straightforward, predominantly autologous transplants. Over the past decade, however, the number of transplant centres and annual procedures has increased manyfold. While expertise and infrastructure have improved significantly, major challenges remain, including donor availability, affordability, public awareness and access to transplantation beyond major cities.

Why Bone Marrow Transplant Is Such An Intensive Treatment

Unlike solid-organ transplants, where the major surgical procedure is a defining part of treatment, BMT is a prolonged process involving conditioning, transplantation and intensive post-transplant care. “Patients may need to remain in the hospital for around a month. We suppress the immune system and destroy the existing bone marrow so that the new marrow can engraft and take over,” says Dr Sunil Bhat, Director – Paediatric Haemato-Oncology & BMT, Narayana Health City. “For the next two to three weeks, patients are extremely vulnerable to infections and other complications, with potentially any organ being affected,” he said, adding that round-the-clock monitoring during this period is a critical part of treatment.

Dr Shetty and Dr Bhat said growing clinical experience, specialised expertise and a better understanding of transplantation have significantly improved the quality of BMT care in India. Leading centres now offer treatment comparable with international standards. But capacity remains concentrated in a relatively small number of centres. For tier-2 and tier-3 cities, the biggest challenge is building and retaining specialised expertise, Dr Shetty says. Becoming a BMT specialist requires years of training, while the number of specialised training seats and centres equipped to provide that training remains limited.

Also read: Bone Marrow Transplant Explained: Who Can Get It, Who Can Donate And What Patients Need To Know

Infrastructure is another hurdle. “BMT requires a highly specialised, isolated hospital unit, along with extensive laboratory facilities, a blood bank and other infrastructure, all of which require significant investment. This is viable only when a centre performs a large number of transplants,” Dr Shetty says. “If it does just one or two a month, the investment is not justified. That is why BMT services remain concentrated in a few high-volume centres,” he adds.

Cost Remains A Major Barrier To Wider Access

Cost is another major obstacle to scaling up transplantation. Dr Shetty says a BMT in India typically costs around Rs 12-20 lakh, compared with Rs 6-7 crore abroad. “Treating complex infections alone can be extremely expensive, and some antibiotics are not manufactured in India. We need to increasingly manufacture medicines and other BMT-related components domestically,” he says. He adds that greater use of technology, wider insurance coverage and government healthcare programmes could help bring transplantation within reach of more patients.

Dr Naik says inadequate financial coverage remains a problem, while some hospitals perform relatively few BMTs and may not have sufficient experience to manage severe complications. Late referral is another concern. “Lack of awareness among doctors is another barrier, with some children being referred late, when they are already critically ill, and BMT may not have been considered as an option,” Dr Bhat says.