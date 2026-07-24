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Bone Cancer Awareness Month: A Visual Explainer On Symptoms And Risk Factors Of This Rare Form Of Cancer

Bone cancer can start in the bone itself or spread to the bones from cancers that begin elsewhere in the body.

Explainer on bone cancer
July is Bone Cancer Awareness Month (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat Health Team

Published : July 24, 2026 at 4:56 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Most of us have experienced bone pain after a workout, a fall or simply sleeping in a funny position. Usually, it goes away. But what if the pain doesn't? What if it keeps coming back, gets worse at night or is accompanied by swelling? It probably isn't bone cancer (because bone cancer is rare) but it's always worth getting checked. During Bone Cancer Awareness Month, here's what you need to know.

What Is Bone Cancer?

Bone cancer happens when abnormal cells grow uncontrollably inside a bone and form a tumour. It can start in the bone itself (primary bone cancer) or spread to the bones from cancers that begin elsewhere in the body. Although it is uncommon, early diagnosis can make a significant difference to treatment and recovery.

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What is bone cancer (ETV Bharat)
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Risk factors (ETV Bharat)
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Common warning signs (ETV Bharat)

Symptoms of bone cancer can be easy to ignore at first. Beware of:

  1. Persistent bone pain that doesn’t go away
  2. Worsening pain at night or with activities
  3. A bulge or swelling near a bone or joint
  4. Minor injury with unexplained fracture
  5. Some cases of fatigue, fever, or weight loss

Who Is Most At Risk?

Anyone can get bone cancer. But certain people are at more risk than others.

  • Children, teens and young adults (for some kinds of bone cancer)
  • Metastatic bone cancer in older persons
  • People with hereditary genetic disorders
  • Previous radiation treatments
  • People with specific uncommon bone disorders

But having these risk factors doesn’t imply you’ll develop bone cancer. It does suggest that you should take any persistent symptoms seriously.

Treatment And Recovery

The treatment varies on the cancer kind, stage and location. Doctors may recommend surgery, chemotherapy, radiation therapy or a combination of these therapies. Recovery doesn’t stop when treatment stops. Good nutrition, physiotherapy and regular exercise as allowed by your doctor will help you recover strength, increase mobility and aid healing. Each patient’s recovery journey is different and hence rehabilitation plans should be tailored.

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Protect your bones everyday (ETV Bharat)
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Keep your bones active (ETV Bharat)
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Nutrition for strong bones (ETV Bharat)
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Protect your bones everyday (ETV Bharat)
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Healthy bones at every age (ETV Bharat)

Tips To Maintain Your Bone Health

There is no surefire way to prevent bone cancer, but it’s always worth investing in healthy bones.

  1. Make sure you get adequate calcium and vitamin D.
  2. Include protein-rich foods to help build muscles and bone.
  3. Stay physically active. Exercise regularly with weight bearing activity.
  4. Avoid smoking and drinking alcohol.
  5. Keep your weight at a healthy level.

Bone cancer is rare, affecting less than 1% of the global population but ignoring warning signs isn't a good strategy. If bone pain doesn't go away or something doesn't feel right, get it checked.

References:

Also read:

  1. Nutrition And Movement Are The Two Recovery Tools Bone Cancer Patients Often Forget
  2. WHO Report Predicts Cancer Cases To Rise To Nearly 35 Million By 2050
  3. Tata Memorial Centre Researchers Find Low-Cost Papaya Leaf Extract Offers Relief To Cancer Patients Undergoing Chemotherapy
  4. Indian Institute of Science Researchers Are Using Ultrasound To Attack Oral Cancer Cells

TAGGED:

BONE CANCER AWARENESS MONTH
BONE CANCER RECOVERY
BONE CANCER EXPLAINED

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