ETV Bharat / health

Bone Cancer Awareness Month: A Visual Explainer On Symptoms And Risk Factors Of This Rare Form Of Cancer

Most of us have experienced bone pain after a workout, a fall or simply sleeping in a funny position. Usually, it goes away. But what if the pain doesn't? What if it keeps coming back, gets worse at night or is accompanied by swelling? It probably isn't bone cancer (because bone cancer is rare) but it's always worth getting checked. During Bone Cancer Awareness Month, here's what you need to know.

What Is Bone Cancer?

Bone cancer happens when abnormal cells grow uncontrollably inside a bone and form a tumour. It can start in the bone itself (primary bone cancer) or spread to the bones from cancers that begin elsewhere in the body. Although it is uncommon, early diagnosis can make a significant difference to treatment and recovery.

What is bone cancer (ETV Bharat)

Risk factors (ETV Bharat)

Common warning signs (ETV Bharat)

Symptoms of bone cancer can be easy to ignore at first. Beware of: