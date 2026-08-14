ETV Bharat / health

Bone Marrow Transplant Explained: Who Can Get It, Who Can Donate And What Patients Need To Know

A bone marrow transplant is a complex and highly specialised medical procedure. It is not suitable for every patient, regardless of age or medical condition. The decision depends on the patient's illness, overall health and whether a suitable donor or stem-cell source is available.

What Is Bone Marrow?

Bone marrow is the soft, spongy tissue found inside our bones. It produces the body's blood cells, including red blood cells, white blood cells and platelets. These cells perform essential jobs: carrying oxygen, supporting the immune system and helping the blood clot. A bone marrow or stem-cell transplant replaces diseased or damaged bone marrow with healthy stem cells.

In Jammu and Kashmir, where the number of patients with cancer and inherited blood disorders is a growing concern, access to this treatment has become increasingly important. At Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), Soura in Srinagar, around 200 patients have undergone bone marrow transplantation so far. ETV Bharat's correspondent Parvez Uddin spoke to Dr Reshma Roshan, Associate Professor in the Department of Haematology at SKIMS Soura, about the procedure, who can undergo, who can donate stem cells and the facilities available to patients in the region.

Parvez Uddin with Dr Reshma Roshan (right) Associate Professor, Department of Haematology at SKIMS Soura in Srinagar (ETV Bharat)

What Exactly Is A Bone Marrow Transplant?

Bone marrow produces the blood cells that the body needs to function properly. When the bone marrow becomes damaged or diseased and can no longer produce healthy blood cells, a transplant may be considered.

According to Dr Roshan, bone marrow transplantation can be used to treat certain cancers, blood disorders and autoimmune diseases. It may be required when the bone marrow has been damaged by disease, genetic disorders, chemotherapy or radiation therapy. The procedure essentially replaces unhealthy or damaged blood-forming cells with healthy stem cells.

Two Main Types Of Transplants

Dr Roshan explained that bone marrow transplantation is broadly carried out in two ways: autologous and allogeneic transplantation: