Bone Marrow Transplant Explained: Who Can Get It, Who Can Donate And What Patients Need To Know
ETV Bharat correspondent Parvez Uddin interviewed transplant specialist Dr Reshma Roshan from SKIMS Soura in Srinagar about the procedure in detail.
Published : August 14, 2026 at 10:03 AM IST
A bone marrow transplant is a complex and highly specialised medical procedure. It is not suitable for every patient, regardless of age or medical condition. The decision depends on the patient's illness, overall health and whether a suitable donor or stem-cell source is available.
What Is Bone Marrow?
Bone marrow is the soft, spongy tissue found inside our bones. It produces the body's blood cells, including red blood cells, white blood cells and platelets. These cells perform essential jobs: carrying oxygen, supporting the immune system and helping the blood clot. A bone marrow or stem-cell transplant replaces diseased or damaged bone marrow with healthy stem cells.
In Jammu and Kashmir, where the number of patients with cancer and inherited blood disorders is a growing concern, access to this treatment has become increasingly important. At Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), Soura in Srinagar, around 200 patients have undergone bone marrow transplantation so far. ETV Bharat's correspondent Parvez Uddin spoke to Dr Reshma Roshan, Associate Professor in the Department of Haematology at SKIMS Soura, about the procedure, who can undergo, who can donate stem cells and the facilities available to patients in the region.
What Exactly Is A Bone Marrow Transplant?
Bone marrow produces the blood cells that the body needs to function properly. When the bone marrow becomes damaged or diseased and can no longer produce healthy blood cells, a transplant may be considered.
According to Dr Roshan, bone marrow transplantation can be used to treat certain cancers, blood disorders and autoimmune diseases. It may be required when the bone marrow has been damaged by disease, genetic disorders, chemotherapy or radiation therapy. The procedure essentially replaces unhealthy or damaged blood-forming cells with healthy stem cells.
Two Main Types Of Transplants
Dr Roshan explained that bone marrow transplantation is broadly carried out in two ways: autologous and allogeneic transplantation:
1. Autologous Transplant
In an autologous transplant, the patient's own stem cells are used. The patient's stem cells are collected and stored before treatment. The patient then receives chemotherapy or radiation therapy, after which the previously collected stem cells are returned to the body.
2. Allogeneic Transplant
In an allogeneic transplant, the patient receives healthy stem cells from another person. The donor's cells are matched with the patient's cells using several genetic markers. This matching is important because it helps reduce the risk of the transplanted cells being rejected or causing complications.
Not Only For Cancer Patients
Bone marrow transplantation is often associated with blood cancers such as leukaemia and lymphoma. But it can also be used for several inherited and other blood disorders. One example is thalassaemia, an inherited blood disorder in which the body is unable to produce healthy blood cells properly. Dr Roshan said that thalassaemia cases are seen in certain tribal areas. She recalled a child from one such tribal area who underwent a bone marrow transplant around six years ago. The child is now living a normal, healthy life.
Who Can Donate Stem Cells?
For patients undergoing an allogeneic transplant, a close relative may sometimes be the best donor option. Brothers and sisters may be considered if their stem cells are a suitable match. However, not every patient finds a compatible donor within the family. In such cases, volunteers from other parts of India or even other countries may donate stem cells through appropriate donor registries.
"An important point," Dr Roshan said, "is that people often hesitate to donate because they do not understand the process. Some family members fear that donating stem cells will damage their health or affect their normal lives. This fear is largely due to a lack of awareness. Stem-cell donation does not normally have a lasting effect on the donor's health or daily life."
Why Families Need More Awareness
One of the challenges faced by transplant programmes is not finding appropriate medical facilities. It is also helping patients and families understand what the procedure involves. Dr Roshan said that even close relatives may hesitate to donate stem cells to a family member because of fear and misinformation. Greater awareness could help families understand that stem-cell donation is different from donating an entire organ and that appropriate medical teams carefully evaluate donors before the procedure.
For patients from Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, accessing bone marrow transplantation once meant travelling to Delhi or other parts of the country and spending large amounts of money on treatment and travel. According to the report, bone marrow transplantation has been available at Government Medical College (GMC), Srinagar, and SKIMS for the past six years. The first bone marrow transplant in Jammu and Kashmir was carried out at SKIMS Soura in 2020 through the Clinical Haematology department. This has made an important difference for patients who previously had to leave the region for treatment.
A bone marrow transplant is undoubtedly a major medical procedure. It requires specialised doctors, careful donor matching, dedicated hospital facilities and close monitoring. But advances in transplant medicine have also created treatment options for patients who previously had very few choices. For Jammu and Kashmir, the expansion of transplant facilities means patients no longer have to travel outside the region for this highly specialised treatment.
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