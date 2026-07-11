Nutrition And Movement Are The Two Recovery Tools Bone Cancer Patients Often Forget | Bone Cancer Awareness Month
Orthopedic oncologist Dr. Nikhil Tandon says that nutrition and physical activity can have a dramatic impact on how well the body rebounds from bone cancer.
Published : July 11, 2026 at 11:05 AM IST
July is Bone Cancer Awareness Month. When people think about treatment for bone cancer, they usually picture the big milestones: surgery, chemotherapy, radiation, and finally hearing the words, “Your treatment is complete.” But recovery doesn’t start when treatment is over. Recovery is part of treatment itself.
The treatment of bone cancer takes a huge metabolic toll on the body. Surgery puts a strain on tissues. Chemotherapy and radiation can cause fatigue, muscle loss, loss of appetite and slower healing. Muscles get weak, bones get less strong after weeks of immobility, so even the simple things like going up stairs and carrying groceries can be surprisingly hard. The good news is that two powerful tools can have a dramatic impact on how well the body rebounds. Those tools are nutrition and physical activity.
“Nutrition is not about eating more food,” says Dr. Nikhil Tandon, Consultant, Orthopedic Oncology, Yashoda Medicity. “It's about giving the body the raw materials it needs to rebuild itself. Every meal is an opportunity to rebuild damaged tissues, to strengthen the immune system, to preserve muscle mass, to increase energy.”
Dr. Tandon adds that adequate protein intake is one of the biggest priorities during recovery. Proteins provide the amino acids necessary to repair muscles, bones, skin, and surgical wounds. Eggs, milk, curd, paneer, Greek yogurt, dals, beans, soy products like tofu, fish, chicken, lean meat are good sources. Patients also benefit from spreading most of their daily protein intake out over breakfast, lunch, dinner and healthy snacks rather than consuming it all in one meal, to support continuous muscle repair.
The orthopedic oncologist also advises that you eat enough complex carbs for recovery. Whole grains like oats, brown rice, millets, whole wheat, and sweet potatoes supply slow energy that helps the body heal without breaking down muscle for fuel. Nuts, seeds, avocados, olive oil and fatty fish are all good sources of healthy fats that aid in hormone production and the absorption of vitamins A, D, E and K, all which are important for recovery.
Micronutrients should be paid equal attention. Vitamin C found in citrus fruits, guava, amla, berries and bell peppers is helpful in collagen formation and wound healing. Calcium-rich foods such as milk, yogurt, paneer and others maintain healthy bones. Vitamin D from safe exposure to sunlight, fortified foods or supplements when recommended, helps the body absorb calcium. Iron, zinc, magnesium and B vitamins also support tissue repair, energy production and immune function. It is equally important to stay well hydrated, especially for patients recovering from chemotherapy as adequate fluids are necessary for circulation, digestion and kidney function.
Eating can be difficult to manage. “Nausea, mouth sores, changes in taste, and poor appetite often make patients eat less than they need. In these cases, smaller, more frequent meals, smoothies, protein-rich soups, yogurt and nutrient-dense snacks may be easier to tolerate than three large meals,” says Dr. Tandon. A clinical nutritionist can help adapt a meal plan that is suitable for the patient’s stage of treatment and nutritional needs.
The second pillar of recovery is movement. Many patients believe they should rest as much as possible after treatment. Sufficient rest is important, but too much rest can cause muscle atrophy, joint tightness, poor balance and delayed healing. The idea isn’t to exercise hard, but to move regularly under medical supervision.
Also read: Should Cancer Patients Exercise? Here's What Research From A US Cancer Institute Says
Rehab can range from simple breathing exercises to short walks around the house, depending on the patient's condition. As strength improves, physiotherapists often introduce resistance exercises using body weight, resistance bands or light weights to rebuild muscle around affected bones and joints. Activities with low impact such as walking, cycling on a stationary bike, swimming or water therapy can help improve endurance and put less stress on healing bones. Flexibility can be restored and stiffness reduced with exercises to stretch and improve balance, helping to prevent falls.
“The recovery process is never one-size-fits-all,” says Dr. Tandon. Rehabilitation for each patient depends on many factors including type of bone cancer, which bone was affected, extent of surgery, reconstruction procedures, chemotherapy, radiation, age and overall fitness. That is why exercise programmes should always be individualised and progressed under medical supervision and not simply taken from generic workouts on the internet.
The most successful recoveries are usually not the result of one miracle treatment. They are the result of hundreds of small, consistent decisions made over time: eating enough protein even when you don’t feel like eating, drinking enough water, taking a short walk instead of lying in bed all day, going to your physio appointments regularly, and slowly rebuilding strength week after week. “While bone cancer treatment can save a life, nutrition and physical activity can help patients get their lives back,” concludes the cancer specialist.
Also read:
- Amid Cancer Burden, Jammu & Kashmir Govt Allows MLAs To Spend Rs 20 lakh On Patients With Life-Threatening Diseases
- Unearthing New Cancer Treatments From Fungi, Gene Editing Tool Built Specifically For It
- Indian Institute of Science Researchers Are Using Ultrasound To Attack Oral Cancer Cells
- Can AI Help Some Women Avoid Chemotherapy? Here's How Recurrence-Risk Tests Are Changing Breast Cancer Treatment